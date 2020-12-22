Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.82. 17,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 15,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

