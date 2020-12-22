uniQure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,249 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,046% compared to the typical volume of 109 put options.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,013. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get uniQure alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

QURE opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.