United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

United Bankshares stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $39.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,578 shares of company stock worth $69,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.