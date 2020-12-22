United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

UDIRF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.71.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit