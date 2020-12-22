United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

UDIRF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

