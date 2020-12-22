Unitrade Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $847,950.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00356995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

