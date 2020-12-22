Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.85.

NYSE UHS opened at $135.81 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

