Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 29,592 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10.

UPWK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. 1,616,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -153.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Upwork by 82.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

