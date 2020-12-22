USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.92 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00143997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00714572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00192675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00104307 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

