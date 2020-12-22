Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.53 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $53.53 million and $3.19 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00052703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00341981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.