V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $81.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -653.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

