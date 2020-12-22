V-ID (VIDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00353800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

