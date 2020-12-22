ValuEngine Downgrades TD (NASDAQ:GLG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD (NASDAQ:GLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. TD has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Get TD alerts:

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.