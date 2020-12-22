ValuEngine Lowers iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

IWM opened at $195.24 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $197.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

ISHARES RUSSELL 2000 Index Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the small capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market as represented by the Russell 2000 Index. The index represents the approximately 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

