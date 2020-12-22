Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.