Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,034 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 470,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.