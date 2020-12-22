Van ECK Associates Corp Has $550,000 Stock Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

