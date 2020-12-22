Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 319 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

