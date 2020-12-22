Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,235 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

