Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 193 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,176. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

