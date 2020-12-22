Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $252.64

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $252.64 and last traded at $252.28, with a volume of 13152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

