Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $118,355.58

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $118,355.58 and approximately $34,136.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00726113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00176704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00106429 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

