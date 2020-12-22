Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Up 5.8%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $286.52 and last traded at $286.44. 1,934,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,196,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. FBN Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 596 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $162,457.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,667.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,684 shares of company stock worth $11,449,425. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

