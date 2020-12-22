Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.18. Venus Concept shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 71,931 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

