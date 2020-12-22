Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $651,961.44 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,141. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.