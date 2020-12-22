VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $432,894.22 and approximately $1,645.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00478167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.08 or 1.00081874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005717 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003061 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,935,187 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

