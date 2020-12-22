Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

