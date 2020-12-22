Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $152,460.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.