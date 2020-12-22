Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $144,327.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

