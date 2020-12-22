Vid (VI) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Vid has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $51,587.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00143833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00717013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00192456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00104317 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,526,009 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

