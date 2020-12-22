Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 246,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 221,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIE shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

