Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Trading Up 5.4%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 246,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 221,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIE shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit