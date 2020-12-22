Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of VNCE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.32. Vince has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

