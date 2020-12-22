Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,338,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,322. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

