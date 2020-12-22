Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Trading Up 1.5%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 379,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 188,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several analysts recently commented on VREOF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vireo Health International in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.