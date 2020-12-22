Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

