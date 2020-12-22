Virtu Financial LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Verastem worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 65.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTM opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verastem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

