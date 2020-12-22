Virtu Financial LLC Invests $154,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 59.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 59.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $436.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.32. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

