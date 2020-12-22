Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 442,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.93. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

