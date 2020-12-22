Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,715 TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. BidaskClub cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

