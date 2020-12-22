Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 1,495.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA ERX opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.