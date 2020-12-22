Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 514.5% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,295. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

