Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 81,874 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.82. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

