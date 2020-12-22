Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 346,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 301.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

