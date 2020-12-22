Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,754,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.46. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.50. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $350.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.