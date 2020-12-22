Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $963,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

COP stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

