Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

