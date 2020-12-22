Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,811 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,811 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Progress Software by 113.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger bought 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $98,980.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

