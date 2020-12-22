Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 94,286 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.