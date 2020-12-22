W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.69.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,933,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $411.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.