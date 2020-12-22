Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend by 45.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

