Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a fair value rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,351,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,197,085 shares of company stock valued at $909,035,802. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.