Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a fair value rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.71.
Shares of WMT opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57.
In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,351,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,197,085 shares of company stock valued at $909,035,802. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
